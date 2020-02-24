King Addies rule Antigua

Neco Glock, the youngest member of King Addies, is pleased at the sound system's recent clash victory in Antigua.

“Well, King Addies is a brand and they have been around for some time, so I was confident. What I tried to do was play out all the 'big songs,' so the competition wouldn't have anything to play. It's a great feeling to win, you know,” the 25-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

On Saturday, February 15, the deejay was part of the King Addies team which earned a landslide victory over one of the Caribbean's most prominent sound systems, Stonewall Sound. The occasion was King of All Kings 3 clash in Plantation, Antigua.

This was Neco Glock's first overseas assignment.

Hailing from Westmoreland, Neco Glock (given name Jordan Jumpp) began playing a Hartford area sound when he was 10 years old. Since joining King Addies in 2018, he produced and released the True Dreams 'riddim' in summer 2018.

According to him, he is under the mentorship of King Addies emcee/selector, Wynterfresh, son of veteran deejay Daddy U-Roy.

Before joining the nine-member King Addies team, the Cornwall College old boy operated Team Infamous Entertainment sound system.

He said music has always been his passion.

“Growing up and watching my uncle play for Turbo Phonic, which was one of the biggest sounds in Westmoreland, really inspired me and from those times, I always knew that this is what I wanted to do,” he said.

He encourages budding selectors to never give up on their dream.

“Just keep pushing. Sometimes you're going to get discouraged and fed up because you don't have the resources, but keep pushing,” he said.

King Addies was founded by Adulphus “Addie” Shawn in Brooklyn NY in 1983. Shortly thereafter, he gave his cousin, Fadda Ethan, the sound system, who grew it into a global brand. Both are from McGregor Gully community in east Kingston.

The sound system produces a weekly radio show on New York City's Irie Jam, King Addies World Power Hour, which focuses on introducing emerging artistes and new music.