King Malakiyah puts Yahweh first

IN a time when Jamaica is plagued with the novel coronavirus and crime and violence, up-and-coming singjay King Malakiyah is crying out for divine intervention.

“The track is about shining the light of truth in this time, so that those who are blind to it can see the way to righteousness and find life. My hope for this song is for it to live in each and everyone's hearts and help us all to overcome,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The song, Yahweh Go Before Me, was released on February 12. It is being celebrated as the first production from his new label, Awake The Kings Production, founded in January.

He decided to launch the label as part of his crusade to inspire others to turn to God during these troubling times.

“I have a message of hope in such a time as this, and I look to the Almighty for my answer to go through life, not the kingdom of this world for answers. I look to Him for answers in my going out and coming in,” the singjay whose given name is Garfield Blake added.

According to InSight Crime's 2020 Homicide Round Up released in January, Jamaica has the highest homicide rate, when compared to Latin America and the rest of the Caribbean, of 46.5 per 100,000 people. The island topped Venezuela by just under one percentage point to earn the unflattering distinction. Minister of National Security Dr Horance Chang subsequently announced that the projected cost for implementing the Plan Secure Jamaica is $176 billion or US$1.2 billion over the first seven years starting FY 2016/2017 to FY 2022/2023.

In January, 131 people were murdered. Chang said the statistics further encouraged the Government to pursue Plan Secure Jamaica.

Meanwhile, up to yesterday, Jamaica recorded 23,599 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 425 fatalities. During a media briefing on Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced tighter restrictions to flatten the curve. This includes an extension of the nightly 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew until March 23. Public gatherings are restricted to 10 people, citizens over 60 years old are encouraged to stay home, funerals and burials are prohibited until March 22, all public beaches and rivers are closed, and places of worship must resort to virtual services.

Since 2012, King Malakiyah has been on a journey to inspire others through songs.

“My music stands out because it's always about something that guides you to look towards the Divine,” He said.

His past releases include Feather, Rise, Judgment and Naa Drop Mi Gard.

He believes that music is powerful enough to impact any situation.

“Music lives in every way to change any situation in the right way,” he told the Observer.

The St Catherine native is currently working on an EP.

“The EP is aimed at blessing the hearts of all those that love my work. Music, to me, is about telling the truth of what I see, that is the way for me, so look out for it,” he said.