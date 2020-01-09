Kiprich looks to album

2019 was a successful one for Kiprich and he is hoping to continue the trend.

That year, he landed a major endorsement with US-Korean beauty giant, KISS, for the launch of their new Rouge Cordless Flat Iron. The deejay's single, Assurance, was used in the television commercial.

Kiprich followed up with a number of shows in the final quarter of the year with shows in England, San Andreas, and Guyana.

“All venues were packed, it was a really great vibe on the road,” he said.

He is currently putting the finishing touches on his yet-to-be-titled 12-track album.

“I will be working with producers such as Sly and Robbie, Christopher Birch, Kirkledove, and newcomers like Kalfani on this project. I plan to do the album, and shop it as a finished product to several labels for distribution before summer this year,” Kiprich told the Jamaica Observer.

The track listing includes Mama's Boy, Spanish Angel, and Change Your Ways.

He said he is also pushing a number of singles including Dancehall Gallis, Call Di Lawd, and Win.

“The response to Win has been phenomenal, with over 270,000 views since the video hit YouTube. Now, I am turning my attention towards the album I am working on,” Kiprich said.