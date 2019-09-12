Kiprich seals it with KISS
Kiprich has landed a major endorsement deal as one of his songs, Assurance, is being used in a television commercial for the new Rouge Cordless Flat Iron by Korean-American beauty giant, KISS. The company is headquartered in New York.
Kiprich made the announcement via Instagram yesterday, saying: “Good production is the key because you never know what can happen, sky is the limit for good music, put God first and everything else follow.”
Assurance was released on the Natural Bridge Records label in February 2019.
“It's a sync deal; the song was what the marketing team of the beauty giant identified with in terms of their brand and they just ran with it. The song is about self-assurance and female empowerment, reassuring women that they can be confident about their looks, and how they perceive themselves, and that message was compatible with this new product,” said Mark Pinnock, chief executive officer of Natural Bridge Records and co-producer of the song.
A music synchronisation licence, or “sync” for short, is a licence granted by the holder of the copyright of a particular composition, allowing the licensee to synchronise (sync) music with some kind of visual media output, ie film, television shows, advertisements, video games, accompanying website music and movie.
“The song will be on KISS's social media platforms, as well as a major rollout in television and radio,” said Pinnock.
KISS is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional beauty products. As a beauty industry leader, KISS is well known for its eyelash innovation and nail products. The Rouge Cordless Flat Iron is the newest, travel-friendly, on-the-go hairstyling tool, and works on a Lithium Ion battery with USB-charging capabilities, allowing for perfect styling on-the-go.
