Kiprich sizes up the game

WITH more than two decades in the music industry, deejay Kiprich believes reinventing oneself is critical in maintaining a lasting career.

“I have to give thanks to God for making me be able to still put out new music that the fans can love and appreciate. I keep reinventing myself to stay on top of my game. I have changed my melody and flow over the years, while evolving with the times. I also keep my mind, body and soul in a healthy state, while entertaining positive energies to keep my happiness alive,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The deejay, given name Marlon Plunkett, released Doh Size Up in December. Love Star Music produced it, while Khalfani created the beat accompanying the track.

“The vibe of this song was inspired by the beat. However, the concept is just being proud of your achievements and telling people who don't work smart and hard as you do, to doh size up. So its not only about the name brand clothes, it's basically about every good achievement,” Kiprich said.

He continued, “Khalfani made the beat around the song because it was initially on another beat before this one. Roc Factory and I put the video concept together. It's a very high profile video with exotic cars such as Rolls Royce, which is one of my favourite cars of all the time. The wardrobe comprises of name brand clothing, dancers, and a scene with a yacht. The concept is really about a chess game where my opponent lost his money and his girl to me, of course.”

Born in Linstead, St Catherine, Kiprich was raised in Waterhouse, Kingston. He attended one of Jamaica's most prominent high schools, Ardenne High, and emerged on the scene in the late 1990s whilst still a student there. In 1999, he released his breakout hit Leggo Di Bwoy, a collaboration with Cappuccino (now known as Chino).

In 2003, he wrote the lyrics for Elephant Man's Jook Gal, whose remix with hip hop mega-star Twista entered the Billboard charts that same year.

Among his hits are Telephone Ting, Mad Sick Head Nuh Good (with Predator), Cut Him Off, Liquor and The Letter.