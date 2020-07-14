Kirky D targets new talent

CONNECTICUT-BASED dancehall deejay Kirky D is hoping to give back to the music industry by bringing new talent to the fore. He is principal of Kirk Junior Records LLC label.

“I like challenges and I see too many talented artistes around me go to waste. Plus, I want to give them a strength. They know that I'm going to push them hard and not sit on their songs,” Kirky D told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “Me see the value of the music and its importance to the culture and how it can uplift Jamaica.”

His label is also working with established names such as Galaxy P, Lukie D, Major Christie and Ras Ghandi.

Kirky D is currently promoting Passion fi Fashion, a song he recorded and released last year.

“Well, I always knew from I was growing up that I was passionate about fashion. It really has been an integral part of my identity from back in Jamaica. The fact that I have an eye and can diversify my style really speaks to a passion and tying my two passions together: music and fashion. It was inevitable I would be inspired to write this song,” said Kirky D.

He continued, “I would say it is not important for all persons to dress fashionably. For some people like myself, dressing fashionably is a means of expression whereby some dress that way for conformity. It's down to individual preference, and I personally would not impart my preference on anyone. To each his own, but for me it is pivotal that I showcase my character, and that's through dressing fashionable, even before before I became an artiste, being fashionable for me, however, does add credence to my identify as an artiste.”

Born Kirkland Falconer, the deejay resided in Portmore before migrating to the United States 10 years ago.

“Mi get a whole lot of fight from people. There are persons who are scared of my success yet all I do is good for the people. I think being real can be a problem to a lot of people,” he said.

His songs include Badmind and Treat Her Right featuring Lukie D .