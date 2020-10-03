Kisko Amar-I keeps his promise

KISKO Amar-I is working hard to establish himself as one of the top acts in reggae music. The Florida-based singjay is currently promoting a five-track EP titled Promise.

It was self-produced and released on his Kisko Amar-I Music imprint on April 7.

Promise is available on all digital music platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

“I've been working hard over the past few years to make a name for myself in the music business. I am confident that the release of this EP has taken me one step closer to achieving this goal. It's a wonderful EP; all of the songs a carry a positive message that people from all walks of life can relate to. This is the kind of music that the people need, especially in these trying times,” said Kisko Amar-I.

The Rastafarian entertainer – who hails from Steer Town, St Ann – said he was motivated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to produce the EP.

“Last December I released a single titled Almighty Father and in February I released another one titled No Fear In Love – both of them are on the EP. I was promoting these two singles earlier this year and then the pandemic happened. So, I figured with all that was happening it was the right time to drop another collection of uplifting music for my fans,” he said.

He added, “I have to thank all the persons who helped to make this project possible. The list includes Shifters Squad, Daniel, Ainoonson, Jah Fyah, Zahiem Beats and Dan Sky and East Street Beats.

Kisko Amar-I is also promoting the video for a track from the EP titled Mama Earth.