Kit Katt banks on independence

With the dancehall music constantly evolving, up-and-coming singjay Kit Katt is bringing her flavour to the mix.

“I have different cultures all over so I'm mixing it together. I'm bringing my style of dancehall trap, which is the dancehall and hip hop mixed together that we now call the cross-over sound,” the artiste, whose given name is Katrina Stewart, told the Jamaica Observer.

Kit Katt is currently promoting her single New Money which features Skillibeng. Produced by Advance Recordz, it was released on September 18.

The single is a message to women about the importance of independence.

“The track is about letting people know that you have value as a woman, holding yourself to a high standard while bettering yourself with new money, new vibes, new things and so on,” she explained.

Born in Kingston, Kit Katt migrated to the United States at two and has been travelling between both countries since. She is currently based in California.

As the daughter of reggae singer Tinga Stewart, she was inspired to start a music career of her own in her early 20s. She said she has to remain at the top of the game as a woman in the field.

“I don't look at it as being tougher, it's more of a mindset and I know I have to be more aggressive because it's a male-dominated industry just like other industries in the world,” she added.

Tinga Stewart, two-time Festival Song Competition winner, is known for tracks like Inside My Heart, Aware of Love and Hear That Train.

Meanwhile, Kit Katt says her current location is not a hindrance to her music.

“It's not that difficult because of social media and Californians is really far more in tune into Jamaican music whether it's reggae, dancehall or trap dancehall. They are really into our culture and all we have to offer,” she said.

Prior to the release of New Money, the artiste released an 11-track mixtape on August 5 titled The Entrance. It featured popular songs such as UK artiste Stefflon Don's Breakfast In Bed reimagined as Why We Keep Hating. The mixtape also featured a remix of dancehall artiste Stylo G's single Touchdown.

Though the pandemic has been tough on many people, Kit Katt said she has derived an important lesson from it.

“The pandemic gave us time to reflect and realise that we need people and social interaction. People were becoming too selfish in this world and getting so caught into social media and not realising the importance of social interactions. Now people will have a greater love for others and appreciate the smaller things in this world,” she said.