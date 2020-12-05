KJY gets thumbs up

JANET Harrison-Cousins, organiser of Kongo Jamaican Yard (KJY) concert, said the event's inaugural staging was a resounding success.

'KJY Live' was held on October 18. The virtual concert was aimed at raising funds for members of KJY, an exchange programme between Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite the minor technology glitches, Harrison-Cousins said the visual and musical quality was good.

“All artistes performed excellently. The response from the public who were able to view the concert virtually [was] very positive and they were happy with the content of the concert,” Harrison-Cousins said to the Jamaica Observer.

Nature Ellis, Oba Simba and I-Maa-Ra were part of the entertainment package. The event was hosted by Wendy Rose of Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are still on our drive to raise funds and would love any entities, organisations or personal donations from anyone to be sent to us to help in furthering our goal for the project of August 2021 for the 25 selected Jamaicans to participate in the cultural Kongo Jamaica Yard exchange project,” said Harrison-Cousins, while thanking all who participated in the inaugural event's success.

Formerly called Zaire, the Democratic Republic of Congo is the largest country in sub-Saharan Africa. Its official language is French.