Klassik Frescobar adds spice to Looking Good
Miami-based soca singjay Klassik Frescobar is pleased with the progress of his career. Born in New York and raised in Jamaica, he is currently one of the hottest acts in Florida.
“I moved to Miami in 2014. Since then, I've been working hard to build a name for myself on the local soca scene and I am happy with the progress that I've made. Over the past few years, I've recorded several successful singles. I've also performed at numerous events in Florida. I have to big up Red Cafe and everyone else that helped me transition musically from New York to Miami,” said Klassik Frescobar.
Klassik Frescobar (given name Kamaal Burrowes) attributes his success to his versatile music style.
“The fans love my music because it's high energy. It's soca fused with the dancehall and hip hop influence I grew up on. I focus on exciting the people and making them dance,” he said.
He is currently promoting the remix for Looking Good.
The remix features Trinidadian soca artistes Ghost and Madman, as well as Bajan act Marzville and Kisha from St Lucia. Produced by Segal Productions, it was released on September 9.
“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about the record from my fans and DJs all over the world. It is projected to be a hit record,” he said.
The remix is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and all other major digital music platforms.
Some of his other songs are Boom, Bee Sting, Chair and Zig Zag.
