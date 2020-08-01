Koffee applies pressure
Pressure , the latest single by Koffee, was released on Thursday.
Produced by Ryan Bailey, the single comes on the heels of Lockdown.
Pressure's accompanying video hit 2,000,000 views on YouTube in under 48 hours and is nearing 5,000,000 views.
In 2018, Cocoa Tea introduced Koffee during his set at Rebel Salute. She immediately won over the crowd at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann with her performance of Raggamuffin and Burning.
In February, Koffee became the first woman to win the Best Reggae Album category at the Grammy Awards for her EP Rapture.
Rapture, which is distributed by Columbia Records, was released last year and yielded the big hit, Toast. That song made charts in the United States and United Kingdom, and earned the thumbs up from former US president Barack Obama.
A past student of Ardenne High School, Koffee is from Spanish Town.
