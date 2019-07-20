Koffee brews on Kimmel

Koffee made her debut on American late-night television talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night.

The singer was previously scheduled to appear on June 13, 2019 but that gig was postponed.

Staying true to her laid-back eccentric wear, Koffee rocked the live audience with her hit song Toast.

Her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live is but one of the 19-year-old's achievements since her career began in 2018. In March, she released her five-track EP Rapture on Promised Land Recordings/Columbia Records. It climbed the charts to number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart making her the youngest Jamaican to do so.

In March, she won Jamaica Reggae Industry Association Award for Song of the Year ( Toast), which was featured in Jordan Peele's Us.

Koffee (given name Mikayla Simpson) also won three International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) for Best Female Vocalist; Best Teen Entertainer; and Best New Entertainer.

Her performance on the show is a part of her recent feature as Apple Music's Up Next Artist. Other artistes who have been given this title include Billie Eilish, Sigrid, Khalid, Greta Van Fleet and Jax Jones.

Koffee's next stop is Reggae Sumfest, tonight at Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in St James.