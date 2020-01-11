Koffee for Super Bowl weekend

Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Koffee is slated to perform during Super Bowl weekend, from January 31 to February 1 at Marlins Park, Miami.

The 19-year-old was recently added to the line-up for the Viewtopia Music Festival on January 31.The festival is one of the major preludes to the NFL Super Bowl, and will also feature dancehall deejays Shenseea and Squash.

Also set to grace the stage are: Burna Boy, Cardi B, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Dani Leigh, Davido, Gunna, Jeremih, Kid Capri, Megan Thee Stallion, and Migos.

Koffee's Super Bowl announcement comes just days after it was announced that she will be performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Coachella, which is arguably the largest music festival in the world, will take place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California, across two weekends: April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19.

Born Mikayla Simpson, Koffee is from Spanish Town. She is the youngest Jamaican solo act nominated for Best Reggae Album, for her EP Rapture. It was released on March 14, 2019 on the Columbia Records UK label. She will compete with veterans Third World, Sly and Robbie, Steel Pulse, and Julian Marley.

Her profile got a bigger boost last summer when she was part of Canadian singer Daniel Caesar's North American tour. On November 13, she was announced as opening act for British pop singer Harry Styles on select dates of his 2020 North American Love On Tour.