Koffee, toast of Billboard
It has been more than one year since a Jamaican artiste entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop Airplay Chart. That drought has broken thanks to Koffee whose hit single Toast debuted at number 50 on this week's list.
Toast is also enjoying success in the United Kingdom where it reached number 70 on the Official UK Singles Chart last week.
Koffee is currently touring North America with Canada-based Rhythm and Blues singer Daniel Caesar.
“The tour has been going really well and the reception from the crowd at each show has been overwhelming,” Koffee's publicist Abigail Rowe told the Jamaica Observer.
The tour began in August and ends this month. So far, Koffee has performed in major cities in Oregon, Washington State, Illinois, and California. She has shows scheduled for New York, Washington DC, and Canada.
Last year, Jamaican deejay Hood Celebrityy's Walking Trophy peaked at number 22 on the Billboard R&B Hip Hop Airplay Chart.
Toast is from Rapture, Koffee's five-song EP which was released in March by Promised Land Recordings Ltd/Columbia Records UK. It topped the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart for three weeks, and currently holds the number eight spot on that table, having sold 3,411 copies to date in the United States.
The tracks on Rapture are Throne, Raggamuffin, Toast, Blazin (featuring Jane Macgizmo) and the title track.
Toast spent 18 weeks atop Billboard's Reggae Digital Sales Chart.
