Koffee, Wayne and Naomi to get Unplugged
KOFFEE, Wayne Marshall, and Naomi Cowan are set to take the mic this Sunday, for the grand finale of the Digicel Unplugged online concert series.
The event will be streamed live on Digicel's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages — @digiceljamaica — beginning at 3:00 pm.
Chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas, is excited for music fans all around the world to join the 90-minute live stream to experience extraordinary performances.
“Digicel Unplugged has been a source of high-quality entertainment and enjoyment for our customers and many other persons during the stay-at-home period. As their digital lifestyle partner, this series was about ensuring that we create new spaces and places for us to meet, interact and enjoy some great Jamaican music,” said Douglas.
The acts are among Jamaica's top tier. Koffee, globally recognised as a being part of the reggae revival, is expected to deliver an entertaining set with tracks from her Grammy-winning EP Rapture which boasts tracks including Toast and Throne.
Naomi Cowan is expected to bring her sultry voice and messages with Peace of Mind, Paradise Plum, and Climbing.
Wayne Marhsall is expected to inspire with Glory to God, and foundation songs like Marshall Town and Good Love.
Over the past three weeks, the Digicel-hosted event has seen acts Jesse Royal, Dre Island, Jamila Falak, Kevin Downswell, Jody Kay James, Beenie Man, and Bounty Killer appearing on the Unplugged stage.
