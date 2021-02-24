More platinum for Konshens

VICTORY Lap, a 2018 album by American rapper Nipsey Hussle, was certified platinum for combined sales of over one million copies by the Recording Industry Association of America in January last year.

Now a year later, dancehall artiste Konshens — who is featured on the album — received a platinum plaque for his contribution to the set. He displayed the plaque on his official Instagram page on the weekend.

Konshens is featured on the album's track Succa Proof with J Black, which was produced by Mike & Keys, DJ Khalil and Rance.

“Feels good [to have received this plaque] but it's kinda bittersweet fi know seh di dawg cyaan experience his own success,” Konshens told the Jamaica Observer.

Nipsey Hussle, 33, was shot and killed outside his store, Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

“RIP great ute!! #themarathoncontinues #ripnipseyhussle #Konshens #dancehall,” Konshens wrote under his Instagram post.

Victory Lap was released in 2018 via Nipsey Hussle's independent label All Money In No Money Out/Atlantic Records. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.

The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with 53,000 album equivalent units. It peaked at number two in April 2019 shortly after his death.

This is the second platinum plaque for Konshens. In 2015 he received a plaque commemorating double-platinum sales in the Netherlands for the track Policeman, featuring Dutch EDM singer Eva Simons.

Policeman was a major success in Europe, reaching number two in France, number seven in the Netherlands, number one in Suriname and Israel. The song was certified gold in Belgium where it topped the charts, and gold in Germany where it reached number 49.

“I've done a few collaborations with EDM artistes before but on this one, we really managed to hit the target. I've always loved Eva's voice, and when I heard the beat I definitely wanted to do it,” Konshens said in a previous interview.