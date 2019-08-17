Krysie gets top class with Vershon

Krysie is pleased with the feedback to her latest video, Top Class, featuring Vershon.

“It was quite an honour working with Vershon. He's such a humble being and even when I was nervous, he made me feel so relaxed doing this shoot. I was very uncomfortable in one of my heels but Vershon was always next to me giving me suggestions how we could get the best possible scenes for the video...and it turned out to be quite entertaining after all and I'd work with him anytime,” said Krysie, whose given name is Crystal Robinson.

The single is distributed by Johnny Wonder, while the video was shot by music video director, Dameon Gayle.

“Both Vershon and I have been getting crazy awesome feedback from a lot of artiste in the industry, especially from dancehall queen Spice stating how creative and clean the song is...it is definitely a hit, as you can see from the crazy support all over the Caribbean and the entire globe,” said Krysie.

A former student of Clan Carthy High School, Krysie entered the Tastee's Talent Search Competition in 2004, where she placed third and won a best-dressed prize. Five years later, she entered the Digicel Rising Stars competition, where she made it to the top 10 before she was eventually eliminated.

Currently, Krysie is signed to popular producer Dameon Gayle's Warriors Musick Productions, and her only aim is to produce high-quality music and grow as a professional. Other than her quirky fashion sense and charming personality, one of Krysie's strong points is her ability to write her own songs.

She will be releasing a number of new singles, including collaborations with international artistes.

“We're stepping up the promotion, more videos, more collabs, and more international stuff to show my versatility,” said Krysie.