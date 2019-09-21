Krysie still mourning loss of 15-y-o sister

Singjay Krysie is still mourning the loss of her 15-year-old sister who drowned a few months ago.

“It feel like a chain on the link in my life buss off. It is like when you have a family circle and it mash up, there's a big space where Brianna used to be in that circle. Ah pure sadness we ah go through as a famliy; my daughter was an A student, but ever since school start back, ah pure crying she ah gwaan wid at school,” she said.

Krysie said she tries to use music as therapy.

“I appreciate music more now, and appreciate the fact that I still have life... It is hard, nothing that anyone says can't make you feel better; you just have to remember you still have life,” she said.

She said her family is receiving counselling to deal with the loss.

“One of my sisters witnessed the death, and she is having behavioural problems right now. Brianna drowned trying to save a friend. It happened two days after her birthday; it was just so tragic, I can't stop thinking about my sister Brianna,” said Krysie.

Brianna Linton and her 16-year-old friend Shanique “Princess” Thompson, from Jarrett Lane in eastern St Andrew were inseparable in life and it appears, in death. The two girls drowned on Mother's Day, May 12, at a beach at Bayshore Park in St Andrew.

Krysie (given name Crystal Robinson) is known for the single, Top Class featuring Vershon. Her other songs include Tomorrow and Know Bout Me.