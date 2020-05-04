Kumar continues walk

TWO years after stepping away as frontman of Grammy-nominated band Raging Fyah, Kumar Bent continues his musical journey with Kulture Walk.

Released last Friday, the 13-track set is the singer's first solo album.

“It's a brave body of work. It's very different from what is happening in di [reggae] space right now. The songwriting, how I write my songs, is different from what the popular trends are, even from what reggae sounds like. I, however, try to be soulful in whatever I'm singing,” Bent told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“People wouldn't expect this music from me and dis kinda sound. They're used to Kumar singing on roots-rocking reggae music, so I think it's very unique. And when people listen to it, you can draw your own judgement. They're gonna find something dem love,” he continued.

According to the singer-songwriter, the project boasts diverse music styles including African, Arabic, rhythm and blues, and is influenced by his exposure to the cultures of Europe, Mauritius, Madagascar, and Bali.

“I definitely took a lot of risks, but it's still rootsy, honest, and real. It is fresh,” he said.

The Kulture Walk track list comprises: There Is No Movement Without Rhythm; Trading Places; Sailing; My Life My Message; Dry Bones; One Day; Loyalty; Remember Me; Jamaica; Dry Bones (piano version); Live Another Day, featuring Chevaughn; Grain of Sand, featuring Agent Sasco; and Race Of Your Own, featuring M1.

Executive produced by Kulture Walk Music Group and Musicmovements, the set credits Robert Livingston, Clive Hunt, and Walter Bonnot as co-producers. Notis and Budwise imprints also contributed to the project, distributed by Baco Records.

“It is also an inspiration fi a whole heap a younger, up[-and-]coming artiste who are independently trying to put out their music. So is a example too, as an album. You don't need a big label behind you, 'cause dis is a independent work that I save and put mi money together an' get creative an' do mi best. It is a testament, as well, to look what is possible for artistes,” he said.

A former student of Munro College, Bent hails from the parish of St Elizabeth. He enrolled at the University of Technology in St Andrew as an engineering major. He, however, discontinued that path to follow his musical passion.

In 2010 he joined Raging Fyah, a five-piece reggae band that emerged from Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, and which was formed four years prior. Bent is also a past student of 'Edna'.

Raging Fyah released its first album in 2011 and in 2016 signed to VP Records, with a third album Everlasting earning a Grammy nomination. In 2018 Bent felt the urge to move on.

Despite the global economic downturn brought on by the novel coronavirus, Bent said he's is not concerned, in the least, about album sales.

“I'm not concerned about the economics. For me, I shouldn't be worried about di numbers of dis world. I don't concern myself with dat kind of worry. I do concern about people who have it difficult during this time, of course, because some of them caan find food and other tings. So if dem caan purchase my album tomorrow morning, mi nuh worry about dat. After a while, mi plan fi put it pon YouTube because I want people to hear what I have to say. The aim for me is just continue doing my culture walks around di world,” he added.