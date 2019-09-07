Kurtici aims for the stars

Kurtici is heating up the streets with his new dancehall trap single Money To Di Link , released on the Icon Records label on August 17.

“The song is making a real impact on the dancehall scene after my dancing song Real Way gave me recognition with music fans. This song is a follow-up right now, and it is getting radio airplay and the street selectors are playing it in the dancehall,” said Kurtici.

“The video will be shot later this month and released some time in October,” he continued.

Kurtici (given name Kerrick Bartley) was born in Kingston and attended Old Harbour School where he began an enduring love affair with music during his teenage years. Like most young boys in his community, he would listen to dancehall tapes with his friends which fuelled his desire to become a dancehall artiste. At age 16, he took the plunge and made his debut by performing at an event in his community.

He relocated to Brixton in the United Kingdom in the 1990s. He later returned to Jamaica to live where he is pursuing his musical aspirations with the hope of making a name for himself on the local music scene.

Since his return, he has worked with a number of producers, including Anchor, Cash Flow Records, and Armzhouse Records.

“Dancehall music is Jamaican culture. And so, as a Jamaican,I had to return to my homeland so that I can represent the real way,” said Kurtici.

He is optimistic about making a breakthrough with his latest effort.

“I feel that 2019 will be my year to find the song that can make me a household name,” he said.