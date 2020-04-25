Kyzani inspires with Journey
At a time when countries around the world are grappling with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, singer Kyzani offers some inspiration to music lovers with his latest single Journey .
The song, produced by Jay Edge of JAW Records, is from a personal experience.
“I'm the type of person who has been through a lot of rough patches and walked many lonely roads. I have the ability to write and sing that is how the song was created. Its coming from self-assurance that everything will be all right,” Kyzani told the Jamaica Observer.
Overwhelmed by the response from the public since the release of the song a few months ago, Kyzani is quite upbeat about sharing the positivity in his music.
“I never knew so many people would find this song so inspiring and motivating. I bring positive music and good vibe with a unique and genuine authentic reggae sound, that's still flying the banner for good reggae music,” he said.
Kyzani (given name Latony Sinclair) resided at Jarrett Lane, Mountain View in Kingston. A former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, he now resides in Brooklyn, New York.
A year ago he decided to pursue music professionally, and hopes to spread his message globally.
“My aim is to become an international artiste and travel the word spreading good music,” he said.
As a youngster, Kyzani honed his musical skills on the Charlemont High choir in St Catherine.
“The school's choir achieved several gold medals in various JCDC [Jamaica Cultural Development Commission] Festival competitions. We travelled the island performing at a number of parishes. I was also a member of the Island Constabulary Force choir where I sang lead,” he recalled.
Journey is available on Amazon, Spotify and other digital platforms.
— KJ
