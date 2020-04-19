L'Antoinette online
The current COVID-19 crisis has created a number of opportunities for many individuals, including members of the creative industries, which they previously said they did not have the time to do or participate in.
Dancer, choreographer, researcher, and cultural academic Dr L'Antoinette Stines has for many years been heckled and encouraged to share her research on Jamaican and Caribbean cultural forms as well as L'Antech, the dance technique she has created; however, the timing was never right, until now.
Stines and her team are currently deep in the organising process, and by later this month she will be unveiling L'Antech Live, a series of dance classes and lecture demonstrations to demonstrate, dissect, and distil her technique and some of its influences, as well as how it works on the body.
“I have always been asked to do this and it has always been a time issue,” Stines told the Jamaica Observer. “But now that we have to be sitting down, the question has come up again, and not having the time is no longer a viable excuse. Another thing was I did not understand the technology, and the people around me who did never had the time either, but now everyone does and the technology has reached a place where it can be done with two phones... so we are preparing to share the classes online,” she continued.
Stines explained that these classes are for everyone. This includes individuals who have never danced, but want to start; the professional dancer; as well as the student and researcher who wants to learn about the technique and its origins.
“What I will do is break down the movement structure on the body so you come to know the basics, and then slowly build and build so that in the end you will find yourself almost automatically doing the movements having learned every aspect. Then there is the lecture. For example, the first one is 'What is Kumina?' I have spent 15 years researching this art form, so I will bring that to the space to help everyone understand what we are doing in L'Antech,” said Stines.
L'Antech, she explained, focuses on what came off the slave ship and remain with us here in the Caribbean. The African retentions, traditional European forms in ballet and the arts of Asia, specifically China and India, are all found in her technique. She has fused these to create what she terms CARIMOD, which is a modern technique dominated by information that is distinctly Caribbean.
“So you can have a traditional ballet movement such as a plié.. We are taught that the back should remain firm and no other part of the body should move but the knees. However, in our African retentions, the hips play such a dominant role. So, in L'Antech, rather than isolating each movement, we combine. So Europe and Africa become one on the body at the same time. I have termed that a 'synabridge', which is synergy to bridge cultures. So you have gerreh and a plié.at the same time,” Stines shared.
The dates for the online series are still to be finalised, but she stressed that it will be later this month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy