L'Antoinette online

The current COVID-19 crisis has created a number of opportunities for many individuals, including members of the creative industries, which they previously said they did not have the time to do or participate in.

Dancer, choreographer, researcher, and cultural academic Dr L'Antoinette Stines has for many years been heckled and encouraged to share her research on Jamaican and Caribbean cultural forms as well as L'Antech, the dance technique she has created; however, the timing was never right, until now.

Stines and her team are currently deep in the organising process, and by later this month she will be unveiling L'Antech Live, a series of dance classes and lecture demonstrations to demonstrate, dissect, and distil her technique and some of its influences, as well as how it works on the body.

“I have always been asked to do this and it has always been a time issue,” Stines told the Jamaica Observer. “But now that we have to be sitting down, the question has come up again, and not having the time is no longer a viable excuse. Another thing was I did not understand the technology, and the people around me who did never had the time either, but now everyone does and the technology has reached a place where it can be done with two phones... so we are preparing to share the classes online,” she continued.

Stines explained that these classes are for everyone. This includes individuals who have never danced, but want to start; the professional dancer; as well as the student and researcher who wants to learn about the technique and its origins.

“What I will do is break down the movement structure on the body so you come to know the basics, and then slowly build and build so that in the end you will find yourself almost automatically doing the movements having learned every aspect. Then there is the lecture. For example, the first one is 'What is Kumina?' I have spent 15 years researching this art form, so I will bring that to the space to help everyone understand what we are doing in L'Antech,” said Stines.

L'Antech, she explained, focuses on what came off the slave ship and remain with us here in the Caribbean. The African retentions, traditional European forms in ballet and the arts of Asia, specifically China and India, are all found in her technique. She has fused these to create what she terms CARIMOD, which is a modern technique dominated by information that is distinctly Caribbean.

“So you can have a traditional ballet movement such as a plié.. We are taught that the back should remain firm and no other part of the body should move but the knees. However, in our African retentions, the hips play such a dominant role. So, in L'Antech, rather than isolating each movement, we combine. So Europe and Africa become one on the body at the same time. I have termed that a 'synabridge', which is synergy to bridge cultures. So you have gerreh and a plié.at the same time,” Stines shared.

The dates for the online series are still to be finalised, but she stressed that it will be later this month.