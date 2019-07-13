L Razor gets a nice buzz

L Razor is generating a buzz with his recently released single Talk To Mi Nice .

The song, produced by Jusa Dementor, was released in May on the Straight Hits label.

“I'm pleased with the response that my song is getting, and I'm thankful to all the DJs and the fans who are supporting my music,” said the artiste.

Talk To Mi Nice is also doing well on YouTube channels and other social media sites.

“The online buzz is growing rapidly, and it's getting stronger every day. I'm not surprised at all; I knew this song was going to be a hit from the day I recorded it,” said L Razor.

Several popular dancers and vloggers such as Shelly Belly, DHQ Nickeisha, Facebook Hero, Deno Krazy, and Remi Remi and Kiss Kiss from Japan have posted videos on Instagram endorsing Talk To Mi Nice.

“My team and I are pushing this song really hard. We want to make it one of the biggest hits for the summer, and it's shaping up to be a monster hit. All of the popular dancers and vloggers are endorsing Talk To Mi Nice. It's a good look,” he said.