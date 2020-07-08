Labba Labba dies at home

DANCEHALL choreographer and former Black Roses Crew member, Labba Labba passed away at his Arnett Gardens residence on Sunday. He was believed to be in his mid-70s.

Lonsdale “Boysie Roses” Guy, a former member of the outfit, confirmed his death.

“Labba Labba drop out round a him yard Sunday... a jus' natural causes mek him drop out still, cause him did old... him around 75 or 76. Mi nuh know him real name, but mi known him from 'bout 1997. Him a di real dancehall granfadda,” Guy told the Jamaica Observer.

Guy said his late colleague had started to ply his trade long before the group's flamboyant leader Gerald “Bogle” Levy.

“Him use to live inna Jones Town before him come live inna Havana (Arnett Gardens). Him neva jus' start dance inna the 2000s, him a dance long before Bogle dem. But him go through some rough time and Bogle dem bring back to wey unuh see — the best a him,” said Guy.

“Him make up di dance dem --- Swim By and Labba Labba. Him appear inna nuff video too.”

Elephant Man made reference to him in Pon Di River.

Bogle, also known as Mr Wacky, was shot and killed at a St Andrew service station on January 20, 2005. He had just left popular dance Weddy Wednesdays at Stone Love headquarters in St Andrew after 2:00 am.

Other crew members: community leader William “Wille Haggart” Moore and David “Ice” Smith met similar fate in 2001 and 2008, respectively.

Guy said Labba Labba made his contribution to popular dancehall culture.

“Him do fi him ting fi bring a vibes inna dancehall. Him play him part,” he said.

