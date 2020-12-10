Laden fined for disobeying cop
BY BRIAN BONITTO
EMBATTLED entertainer Laden was fined $2,000 for failure to obey a constable's command when he appeared in the Santa Cruz Parish Court in St Elizabeth yesterday.
“Mr Aarons pleaded guilty, apologised to the court and to the police officer, and was fined $2,000 or five days imprisonment,” Thomas Levene, the entertainer's lawyer, told the Jamaica Observer.
According to his attorney, the charge of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act was withdrawn.
Laden, whose given name is Okeefe Aarons, is scheduled to return to court on December 15 after pleading guilty to possession of firearm and ammunition.
“Mr Aarons remains pensive but is strong in his faith and accepts that God has created a teachable moment in his life's journey,” said Levene.
In addition to Levene, Laden is being represented by Jodi Taylor.
According to the police report, about 10:40 pm on October 28, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.
The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached. A chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.
When the police caught up with the vehicle the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.
All charges against Laden's two co-accused --- Saaion Ebanks, 21, and his 16-year-old brother --- have been withdrawn.
Laden was a top 10 finalist on Digicel Rising Stars in 2006.
His songs include Time to Shine, Really Like You, I'm Sorry, She Like It and Come Mek Mi Touch Yuh.
