Laden for court tomorrow

LADEN is slated to appear in the Black River Resident Magistrate Court in St Elizabeth tomorrow morning. The artiste is being charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, and failing to stop on the request of the police.

Laden, whose given name is O'Keele Aaron, has been in a St Elizabeth lock-up since last Wednesday.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Charles Benbow, principal of Charles A Benbow & Associates which has offices in Mandeville, Manchester, and Montego Bay, St James.

“He is in a sombre mood. He is fully aware of the charges against him and looking forward to his day in court to have his name vindicated,” Benbow told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“For him to post bail may be somewhat of a challenge, as the officer will be sending the alleged firearm to Kingston for ballistic testing to see if it used in the commission of any crime on record... Without that ballistic report coming back, the court will be reluctant to offer bail,” he continued.

Benbow said he is, however, optimistic as Laden is a public figure and is well known.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) — the official information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force — 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and a 16-year-old boy were also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said that about 10:40 pm, lawmen were in in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied but sped off when the police approached.

The police said a chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car.

The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.

Laden was a top-10 finalist on Digicel Rising Stars in 2006.

It was not long after that he was among Freddie McGregor's Big Ship Productions' top tier. Along with that label's head producer Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, he released popular tracks including the smash hit Time to Shine as well as Really Like You, I'm Sorry, She Like It and Come Mek Mi Touch Yuh.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer he said he had a whole lot in store.

“I have a huge catalogue...I would say as a dancehall artiste, some solid production, timeless music. I have a whole lot of songs that's gonna be out. I just need to reconstruct my career right now and have a new system, so look out for a new movement,” he said.