Laden to know fate today

DANCEHALL artiste Laden is scheduled to reappear in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in Black River for sentencing today, following yesterday's character references.

Entertainer Christopher Martin and Councillor for the Junction Division, Cetany Holness, were called as character witnesses.

Laden (given name O'Keefe Aarons), 33, had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He is being represented by attorneys-at-law Thomas Levene and Jodi Taylor.

“We return for further submissions to be made in regard to Mr Aarons…. [Today] we expect that this matter will be concluded based on all that has taken place and we trust that the judge will make an informed and learned decision in regard to this matter,” Levene told the Jamaica Observer.

High Court Judge Justice Evan Brown will be presiding.

According to the police report, about 10:40 pm on October 28, the police in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied, but sped off when they approached. A chase ensued and during the chase, an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.

The two other occupants, 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his 16-year-old brother, were acquitted of the charges.

Last week, Laden was fined $2,000 for failing to obey the police. A charge for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act for being on the streets after the then 9:00 pm islandwide curfew was dropped.

Laden was a top 10 finalist on Digicel Rising Stars in 2006.

His songs include Time to Shine, Really Like You, I'm Sorry, She Like It and Come Mek Mi Touch Yuh.