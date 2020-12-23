Lady Donna makes it an anthem

There was a time when reverence was reserved for symbols in Jamaica, particularly the national anthem. Singjay Lady Donna believes that is no longer the case.

Recently, she did a rendition of Jamaica Land we Love as Jamaica's National Anthem, her latest single. It is produced by Ajang Music.

A 33-year resident of the United States, Lady Donna says the respect once shown to the anthem is lost on Jamaica's current generation.

“I think Jamaican youth have lost out a great deal on their sense of patriotism, and have really been done an injustice. This matter of patriotism is two-fold in that the society shares an equal responsibility with the child and family to foster that sense of pride in him or herself as well as the country in which they live, so there is room for improvement there,” she told the Jamaica Observer. “In the meantime, we see what we are seeing now, that many youths don't know the national anthem, and even those born abroad to Jamaican nationals, sadly, have never heard the Jamaican anthem.”

Jamaica Land we Love was co-written by Robert Lightbourne, an influential Jamaican industrialist, and clergyman Hugh Sherlock, just prior to the country's independence from Great Britain in August 1962.

It was while attending a civic ceremony as a student at Chetolah Park Primary School in Kingston, that the importance of the anthem struck Donna Burnett (Lady Donna's real name).

“We had to recite the Jamaica Pledge every morning, also sing the national anthem on demand. I remember I was among those selected to represent our school at the National Stadium where we welcomed then Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. We wore our crisp, freshly- starched uniforms with several other schools and proudly sang the Jamaican [National] Anthem,” she recalled. “I will always remember that pride in singing the anthem for the prestigious visitor. Also in my time, TV signed off at midnight to the national anthem played instrumentally as many of my era will remember. Subconsciously you learned the anthem if you watched TV.”

Based in Virginia, Lady Donna plans to release an album, produced by Ajang Music, in 2021.