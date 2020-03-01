Lady G's book coming

Last Tuesday, female deejay Lady G, was recognised by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) with the Iconic Artiste in the Music Industry award at it annual Honour Awards held at the Little Theatre in St Andrew.

Lady G, born Janice Fyffe was filled with gratitude as she stood on stage to accept her award for her over 30 years of contribution to the local music industry. In addition to thanking those who had played a major role in the development of her career, she announced her plans for the future which includes the release of her first book, a work chronicling her experiences in the music business.

“I really, really appreciate this JaRIA. I am happy that I can collect this while I'm still doing my thing. This award is for all my aspiring young females who are coming up, to let them know that you can do positive music and be recognised,” she told the packed theatre.

When the Jamaica Observer caught up with the deejay following the formalities, she explained that she is in the process of writing and although there is no definitive title or release date, the book will be on shelves before the end of 2020.

“This book is about my journey in the music industry. As people know I've been coming from the 'sound' days as a little girl from outta Spanish Town. I had this dream of doing my thing in music even when I was in high school at Dunoon Technical, wanting to be a star. I remember when I used to sing in my sleep and my mother would say 'Wait, what is this?' I would walk in my community and it was all about music, and I would be singing to myself. My pet name was Janet, and the people in the community would ask me if I'm going crazy. So I just want to share all these things with my friends and family, because I have a lot of things to say, as I have experienced a lot,” she shared.

In the wake of the #metoo movement and several high-profiled accusation of improper behaviour and sexual advances against women, Lady G is not giving away any of the details of the book, noting that it will all be revealed on the pages.

However, she noted that she wants people to look at the strength required by a woman in this music industry,

“There is the good and bad side of the business in this book. They are both there. But I want people to walk away with a vision of the strength of a woman... a female trying to make it in this music industry. I just want them to know it's not going to be easy. But If you are strong enough and believe in yourself you too can be where Lady G is or even further,” she said.

Lady G started her career in the early 1980s and made her name with the single Nuff Respect. She followed with Legal Rights and Round Table Talk, both with Papa San, which earned her DJ of The Year in the United States and Canada.

She would then join forces with Danny Browne's Main Street Records and released popular tracks such as Rock Back, Me or The Gun, Good Man Short, One Man Alone, Perform, and Thank You — a collaboration with Chevelle Franklyn. In 2000, she recorded Girls Like Us, a duet with Crissy D which entered the British charts at number five.

In January, Lady G released an eight-track EP titled Smile, which is a mixture of reggae, dancehall, and soca. It is produced by In The Roots Productions.