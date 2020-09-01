Lady Saw gets second wind

No Long Talking, a 1996 hit song by Lady Saw, is back on the UK Singles Chart. It is sampled in Ain't it Different, a collaboration between British rappers Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy, which debuted at number four last Friday.

This is the second time that a song sampling No Long Talking, has charted in the United Kingdom. In 2000, Bump And Grind by UK garage production duo M Dubs reached number 59.

Popular British radio disc jock Tom “Toddla T” Bell co-produced Ain't it Different with Fred Again.

“Being a fan of reggae and dancehall music, obviously that song [ No Long Talking] is seminal. It was one that you heard around the UK in the clubs and it was sampled before in UK garage. That record is so huge and important to UK music today. It's a classic,” Toddla T explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Toddla T has, for the past 11 years, hosted Radio One Sound System which airs Thursday and Friday nights on BBC Radio One and BBC 1Xtra. He said that being in radio has helped sharpen his ears and kept him in the loop musically.

“I've been at the BBC for 11 years now and it has helped me to stay on top of my game, research and sharpened my ears to what's going on. I have not a single Caribbean bone in me but I love Jamaican music. When I was growing up, I would hear reggae in the form of jungle music at the local festivals. I was listening to tracks by Beenie Man, Cutty Ranks and Red Rat,” said Toddla T.

He is not surprised that Ain't it Different has entered the British chart.

“When you have three giants on a track, it is expected. If it didn't go Top 20, that would be weird. I think it will go higher,” he stated.

Toddla T has had success in the British charts as a producer with Strike A Pose (a number eight hit for Young T and Bugsey which has been certified platinum), Cause A Commotion (by Bugzy Malone featuring Skip Marley which peaked at number 90), and a remix of Boasty by Wiley featuring Edris Elba, Stefflon Don and Sean Paul which peaked at number 11.

He also produced Differ by Spragga Benz and in 2015, teamed with Protoje for the release of the mixtape England Be Wise.

On September 25, Toddla T, who is from Sheffield in south England, is set to release Happy Place by Jada Kingdom. That date will also be his last in radio.

“I needed more time to focus on other things. I have a family now and radio and production has been difficult to juggle all three,” he said.