Ladylee set for big break

LADYLEE is looking to take her career to the next level with the self-explanatory All Ova Me.

The Manchester native has long sought a breakthrough in the entertainment industry, having tasted its various servings from event hosting and poetry to television. With experience gained, she is ready for the big take-off.

“ All Ova Me is just a song that came to life from real-life experiences, and I see this song as a launching pad for me. It's catchy, it's relevant and relatable. It's my buzz song,” the 38-year-old singjay told the Jamaica Observer.

Released recently, All Ova Me is produced by G-Lion Productions.

“Based on my own ambitions, I see myself in the next two to five years touring and making hits and taking dancehall by storm,” said Ladylee.

“When I look at these females in dancehall, I see myself joining ranks and playing my part, bringing something hip, fresh and diverse to the table. I am looking to cross over internationally as well, but in keeping with the dancehall flavour,” she continued.

A second-year student at University of the Commonwealth Caribbean pursuing a master's degree in media and communications, she said she draws inspiration from the crème de la crème of Jamaica's dancehall.

“Persons who inspire me are Lady Saw, now Minister Marion Hall, Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Tanya Stephens, Popcaan, Protoje, Lila Iké, Ishawna, Tee Jay, and Shaniel Muir,” she said.

Ladylee, whose given name is Sonya-lee Wilson, is the former host of a cable TV entertainment programme on BOJTV LIVE.

She said she is willing to put in the work necessary to make it to the top.

“We have to earn the respect of our male counterparts as well but the cake is big enough for everyone, both men and women. Dancehall is powerful and everyone has their place and part to play. We just have to represent our culture and country and respect each other's hustle,” Ladylee said.

Her manager, Theodore Dalhouse thinks his client is on the verge of exploding on the music scene.

“I think she will be the next big female artiste for 2021 as she's already trending and many requests are coming in for bookings. She is voicing on a couple of the hottest rhythms coming out and working with a couple of well known producers. The song All Ova Me is going to be one of her biggest hits,” he added.

Another notable effort from the singjay is Get You Money Up, produced by Dunrich Music ( Breadbasket rhythm).

— Sean Williams