Lambsbread upbeat about Lockdown

WITH travel restrictions at an all-time high due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii-based reggae group The Lambsbread knows the importance of staying relevant with new music. Their latest song is Lockdown .

“The feedback for the tune has been great. The song has a message that you can feel no matter what country or part of the Earth you are in, because right now we are all in a similar experience in the world with the pandemic and government lockdowns everywhere. The people have been letting us know they love the message and the vibes of the tune,” Kaya Lambsbread, lead singer and founder, told the Jamaica Observer.

Lockdown was released by Zojak World Wide on July 31, while the official music video premiered on August 20.

In addition to Kaya Lambsbread, the group comprises his wife Nadia, as well as their sons Samuel Levi and Jacob Selassie who play drums and keyboards; guitarist Jesus “Chewy” Gallegos and bass player Chris Meredith.

Meredith, known for his work with the Marley family, is the only Jamaican in The Lambsbread.

Kaya Lambsbread expressed interest in visiting Jamaica to satisfy a long-standing fascination with the country's music and culture.

“Reggae is really the freedom fighter music, and I am a freedom fighter. Reggae music is the music that people all over the world can feel a connection to, and the liberation of the oppressed people of the world is in the lyrics and the melodies. Now, more than ever, people can see that the message contained in reggae music is as relevant as ever,” he said.

In addition to Meredith, The Lambsbread have also worked with drummers Nelson Miller and Santa Davis, and bassist Devon Bradshaw.

“When travel is more freed up and there is no quarantine between Hawaii and Jamaica, we would like to visit and record some new music. Chris has been talking about taking us into Tuff Gong studio to record a new album. I would say I know a good amount about Jamaican music and culture, and through the music and touring we have connected with many Jamaican musicians and artistes who have become like family over the years. So, Rastafari culture and 'livity' has always been a strong foundation for our family,” Kaya Lambsbread added.

Formed in 2003, The Lambsbread is known for songs such as Pass Me The Fire and Nah Stop Chant. They have also collaborated with Sizzla Kalonji, Morgan Heritage, Perfect Giddimani, Fantan Mojah, Prezident Brown and Lutan Fyah.