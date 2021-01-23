Lavisch looking for 'Better Days'

SINGER Lavisch is getting much-needed boost to her musical career, since signing a deal with Luigi Society record label two months ago.

“Luigi was the first person to take me seriously. I actually gave up on music at one point. His camp allows me to enjoy music again and we been working non-stop since we met. I also benefit from his experiences working with numerous artistes, including Munga Honorable whom he also manages,” Lavisch explained.

Like a number of up-and-coming acts, Lavisch recorded for producers who didn't do much to promote her works. This was discouraging for the singer who aims to inspire the world with conscious and positive lyrics.

Her latest single, released a few weeks ago by Luigi Society, is the inspirational Better Days.

“As musicians, normally we go with the direction that the beat take us and as I got the beat from Luigi and Tifah the Queen, it had that motivational sound to it. To uplift persons that are going through difficult times, especially now in times of the worldwide pandemic. It's a motivational song for even me and most, if not all, can relate to it,” said Lavisch.

Better Days has become a popular fixture on radio in recent weeks.

Said Lavisch:“I'm very grateful for the reception it has been getting so far. It has been in rotation both locally and overseas. I've never heard any of my songs on the radio so much.”

Born Brittney Marshall, Lavisch is from Waterhouse, a community known for a number of talent over the years. It is also the home of the famed King Jammy's studio, which produced several hits and top acts through the years.

“The name Lavisch was given to me by Bounty Killer at a stage show in the community of Waterhouse. After the performance, he attached the name to me on spot,” she explained.

ZJ Chrome, Hilltop Records, Picante Music, Bridgeview Productions, Tifah the Queen, DubAkom from France, and ZJ Rush are just some of the producers whom Lavisch has been working with in recent times.

“Musically, I just want to touch the hearts and souls of millions of people. That's my ultimate dream and that's why I sing mostly soulful relatable music. I also can deejay but I mostly focus on my melodic side,” Lavisch shared.