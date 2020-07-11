Laza Laad makes splash

WITH the restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) being slowly relaxed, deejay Laza Laad believes his latest single Beach Side is the perfect anthem for the summer .

“ Beach Side is easy to relate to. This is a fun-loving, lively song that will appeal to, especially young people who want fun. And having locked out of our beaches for so long, we all want to soak ourselves in the sun and the sea once again,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Beach Side was recently released on the Fyah Stumpy Production imprint.

Beaches were ordered closed to the public by the Government soon after the first case of the virus was discovered in Jamaica in mid-March. However, on June 7, the Government allowed a phased reopening of beaches and rivers. Under the Beach Control Act, operating hours are from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, and rivers from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.

So far, 10 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus, while close to 800 have tested positive.

Laza Laad (given name Joseph Cornwall) hails from the domicile community of Portmore in St Catherine. He attended Eltham High in the parish.

He said he was introduced to music at church.

“My parents were fully fledged churchgoers and, as children, we had to go to Sunday school rain or shine. So, by age nine, I was singing on the choir at the Holiness Assemblies of God in Spanish Town,” he said.

His other songs include Wave, Astonished, and Work Hard Fi Mines.