Leave them to God, says Isiah Mentor
Reggae singer Isiah Mentor has a message for would-be vigilantes and citizens who engage in reprisal killings: Leave all vengeance to God. His song, God ah Go Deal with Them , will be released officially on his own Village Roots label in October. He is, however, pushing it ahead of its release date.
“I wrote the song because I know that the ultimate punishment is from the Creator, and I want to promote a form of anti-vigilantism, I don't feel that people should take up the law in their own hands and do reprisal killings, and that is one of the biggest problems we face today in Jamaica. We need to leave justice if you can, to the law,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
The song, according to Mentor, is inspired by the ruthless killings of young schoolchildren, especially girls, in recent times.
“The murderers often have anxiety and paranoia over their terrible acts; they are going through torture before the Almighty finally takes them. We leave all vengeance to the Almighty and when their judgement comes, it will be triple. We don't want our citizens to engage in reprisals,” he said.
In April, there was a mob killing of a 26-year-old man, Miguel Mullings, by citizens who were seeking vengeance for the death of an eight-year-old school child, Shantae Skyers, whose decomposing body was found in bushes in Blue Hole, Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a recent speech at an event dubbed 'Heal the Family Heal the Nation', admitted that reprisals play a huge role in the high murder figures.
“Many of the murders in Jamaica are reprisals or vengeance killings. The church can play an important role in tackling crime by reaching out to members of their communities with counselling and intervention,” he said.
