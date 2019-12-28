Leisure Fete hits the spot

DESPITE the intermittent rains on Christmas Eve, Leisure Fete: The Soca and Dancehall Edition gave revellers a chance to 'wuk up their waistlines' at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Tuesday evening.

As soon as the sky cleared, patrons slowly began making their way into the green-space venue. The event, slated to start at 8:00 pm, got into full gear at approximately 10:15 pm.

Throughout the evening, there was music from Patrick the Hype Man, Richie Ras, and Barbados' Champion Crown. They thrilled with soca favourites, including Alison Hinds Roll It Gal, Freezy's Split In The Middle, and Mr Killa's Rolly Polly.

Event co-promoter Kelvin Osbourne was pleased with the turnout.

“I am grateful that persons take the time out to come and support the event despite the rain. The energy is great and the selectors played their part to great vibe,” he the Jamaica Observer.

Nadisha Cameron, who was in attendance, had high praises for the event.

“It's Leisure, so it has to have a good turnout. I was a little sceptic about coming out because of the rain, but I'm glad I made the right decision. The highlight of the event was the wonderful people having a fabulous time,” said Cameron.

Osbourne told the Observer that promotion played a key role in increasing the public awareness of Leisure Fete.

“We targeted the main thoroughfares and outskirts of Kingston. In these areas, we strategically place leisure posters so that it would be noticed and draw people's attention. So on an average day, you would see a lot of Leisure posters in Half-Way-Tree or while driving to the country. We also did a lot of promotion on social media as well as radio interviews,” said Cameron.

Kervin Santokie, who is also a co-promoter, was already looking to the event's next staging schedule for April 2020.

“It's going to be a great vibe. We always go for the best of the best in terms of DJs, the food we provide and the environment we create. We will have a great line-up of both local and international DJs. We look for everything as we ourselves would want as patrons and the things that would make us feel comfortable,” Santokie added.