Lennox B marries music and movies

Jamaican-born, California-based reggae singer and actor Lennox B is urging Jamaican entertainers to diversify their portfolio by having their music included in movie soundtracks.

Speaking form experience, Lennox B shared that his music has been featured in the films Blade II, Seven Seconds and Hard Luck, noting that the title track for Seven Seconds, which was shot in Romania, was penned by him.

“I would definitely encourage Jamaican artistes and musicians to look towards that market. It is another means of supplementing your income and can open more doors in the entertainment industry,” Lennox B said.

He is also a vocalist who has been working with the reggae genre for some time, said his latest effort, Falling For You, has been doing well and described it as a true representation of the Jamaican spirit.

The 10-track album also features the début single You and I, the faster paced Traveller, Emergency, Move Like That and Feel It, among other tracks. Lennox B even dabbles in dancehall with the Move Like That.

“This album is the manifestation of the drive to be excellent and make a distinct mark in the field of reggae which is very close to my heart,” Lennox B said.

Lennox B is a native of Port Antonio, Portland, in Jamaica and attended the Camperdown High School. He migrated to the United States after working on a cruise ship for some time. Music has always been part of him and he once operated a sound system, while working as an extra in movies at Hollywood.

“It is a very fulfilling business and maybe more of our entertainers can try to break into that market. Our culture is very vibrant and infectious and we should do more to spread our positive vibes,” he said.