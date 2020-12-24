Leo Carmichael gets into festive spirit

While growing up, singer Leo Carmichael remembers the warmth his mom showed, especially during Christmas.

“My fondest memory of Christmas was just seeing the love in my mother's eyes for me. It always brought me close to tears because we had been through tough years together but felt great nevertheless because love was always there. It was never about material things for me. It was just about good times, good food, music, and goofing around with family and friends,” Carmichael told the Jamaica Observer.

“This year, Christmas has a deeper than usual meaning for me. It is a unique opportunity to sacrifice and randomly show love and kindness to others in need because a lot of folks around me are having a very hard time making it through the year. I just want to show them love and good vibes in every way,” he continued.

He recently released two Christmas songs, Joseph's Christmas Story and Christmas Party.

“Both songs were released on December 19. I wrote, composed and produced them. They were mixed and mastered by Jemoi “J Twiss” Monteith. They are my way of bringing love and good vibes to the secular and conservative space,” said Carmichael.

He said he intends to include both songs on an upcoming album titled Light, scheduled for released sometime next year.

Two years ago, the singer released the album LOVE. It featured production by Nastassja Hammond and Jamplified Records.

Both the album and the Christmas songs can be heard on his official YouTube channel.