Leo Carmichael gets into festive spirit
While growing up, singer Leo Carmichael remembers the warmth his mom showed, especially during Christmas.
“My fondest memory of Christmas was just seeing the love in my mother's eyes for me. It always brought me close to tears because we had been through tough years together but felt great nevertheless because love was always there. It was never about material things for me. It was just about good times, good food, music, and goofing around with family and friends,” Carmichael told the Jamaica Observer.
“This year, Christmas has a deeper than usual meaning for me. It is a unique opportunity to sacrifice and randomly show love and kindness to others in need because a lot of folks around me are having a very hard time making it through the year. I just want to show them love and good vibes in every way,” he continued.
He recently released two Christmas songs, Joseph's Christmas Story and Christmas Party.
“Both songs were released on December 19. I wrote, composed and produced them. They were mixed and mastered by Jemoi “J Twiss” Monteith. They are my way of bringing love and good vibes to the secular and conservative space,” said Carmichael.
He said he intends to include both songs on an upcoming album titled Light, scheduled for released sometime next year.
Two years ago, the singer released the album LOVE. It featured production by Nastassja Hammond and Jamplified Records.
Both the album and the Christmas songs can be heard on his official YouTube channel.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy