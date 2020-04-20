Lighting up with Mark Golding

Mark Golding, former minister of justice in the People's National Party administration (2012—2016), championed groundbreaking legislation to relax Jamaica's ganja laws in 2014.

As a consequence, people found in possession of ganja weighing two ounces or less would not be arrested but would be required to pay a fine. The decriminalisation of the 'weed' was hailed by many, especially Rastafarians who regard it as a religious sacrament.

The move was also in keeping with international trends. Countries like the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as American states of Colorado, Washington DC, and Oregon had progressive laws re: ganja use.

Today is 4/20 — the international celebration of the virtues of ganja — and Golding, who once was involved in the music business, gave the Jamaica Observer his top 10 ganja songs.

1. Legalize It (Peter Tosh)

2. Kaya (Bob Marley & The Wailers)

3. Under mi Sensi (Barrington Levy)

4. Bush Doctor (Peter Tosh)

5. Mr DC (Sugar Minott)

6. Pass The Kouchie (Mighty Diamonds)

7. Pass The Kushumpeng (Frankie Paul)

8. We Got It Right Here (Sizzla Kalonji)

9. One Draw (Rita Marley)

10. Medication (Damian Marley)