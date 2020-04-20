Lighting up with Mark Golding
BY BRIAN BONITTO
Associate Editor —
Auto & Entertainment
bonittob@jamaicaobserver.com
Mark Golding, former minister of justice in the People's National Party administration (2012—2016), championed groundbreaking legislation to relax Jamaica's ganja laws in 2014.
As a consequence, people found in possession of ganja weighing two ounces or less would not be arrested but would be required to pay a fine. The decriminalisation of the 'weed' was hailed by many, especially Rastafarians who regard it as a religious sacrament.
The move was also in keeping with international trends. Countries like the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as American states of Colorado, Washington DC, and Oregon had progressive laws re: ganja use.
Today is 4/20 — the international celebration of the virtues of ganja — and Golding, who once was involved in the music business, gave the Jamaica Observer his top 10 ganja songs.
1. Legalize It (Peter Tosh)
2. Kaya (Bob Marley & The Wailers)
3. Under mi Sensi (Barrington Levy)
4. Bush Doctor (Peter Tosh)
5. Mr DC (Sugar Minott)
6. Pass The Kouchie (Mighty Diamonds)
7. Pass The Kushumpeng (Frankie Paul)
8. We Got It Right Here (Sizzla Kalonji)
9. One Draw (Rita Marley)
10. Medication (Damian Marley)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy