Lights, camera, possibilities

Film-make r Danielle Russell believes there are growing opportunities for young creatives in Jamaica. This comes after ESIROM (Encouraging Social Influence; Redefining Online Marketing) allowed her to visit Indonesia from September to November to attend the Sama-Sama Fellowship.

“I've noticed that there has been an explosion of businesses started by young creatives across all sectors such as textile, film and video, music and design in Jamaica. With regard to film I think now is the best time to be a film-maker in Jamaica. I have been afforded opportunities that I never imagined I would have been able to, thanks to ERISOM and the fellowship,” the 29-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

She said her interest in the creative industry sparked 14 years ago.

“I first became interested in the creative industry when I was 15 years old. During the summer of 2005, I attended a six-week mini-DV film-making workshop which was hosted at the University of Technology (UTech), executed by Tanya Davies who had majored in Film in New York and her colleague, Seema Shastri. I also attended Edna Manley College summer schools for music and drama. After that, I constantly found myself making the choice to be a part of the industry,” she said.

Sama-Sama provides opportunities for young Jamaican artists to expand experiences through a short residency in Indonesia. Participants are selected from the literary arts, music, the visual arts, new media and dance.

The selection of awardees are based on applicants' artistic performance, creative work-plan for the period of study visit, expected output by the end of residency and proposed contribution to Jamaican art on return.

Russell hailed ERISOM and Sama-Sama for the opportunity.

“The fellowship residency offers exposure that persons my age and older would not have access to when we were at that stage of learning. I can see that there are more opportunities now more than ever for young Jamaican creatives and more keep coming every day,” she said.

During her trip, Russell took part in the JAFTA film block which consisted of six short films including her own, This City of Mine (2017).