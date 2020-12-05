Lil Kish aims for stars
Child stars have long been a part of Jamaica's rich musical legacy. They include Reggae's Crown Prince Dennis Brown, Beenie Man, Nadine Sutherland and Junior Tucker as well as contemporary acts like QQ and Wayne J.
Lil Kish, 10, is hoping to be part of that group.
“I've developed a strong love for music since I was very little. My daddy has a sound system and he's always playing different genres of music which is something I enjoy very much. This is one of things that has inspired me to become a recording artiste,” said Lil Kish.
“I started out singing other people's songs at first, but with the help of my parents, I eventually began writing my own songs. My family is very supportive of my career,” she continued.
Lil Kish is getting ready to release her debut single, Corona, which looks at how the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of children.
“This virus is making life difficult for everyone. We can't go to school like we'd normally do, everything is online. It has made things very hard because some parents can't afford to buy tablets or computers and some people don't have Internet. It's creating a lot of confusion, it's very stressful. We can't even see our friends because we're not at school,” she said.
Corona, co-produced by King Kish and Ralston Barrett, will be released on the King Kish label in the second week of December.
Lil Kish (given name Tajana Gardner) hails from Mandeville, Manchester. She is a student of Ardenne Preparatory School in Kingston.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy