Lil Kish aims for stars

Child stars have long been a part of Jamaica's rich musical legacy. They include Reggae's Crown Prince Dennis Brown, Beenie Man, Nadine Sutherland and Junior Tucker as well as contemporary acts like QQ and Wayne J.

Lil Kish, 10, is hoping to be part of that group.

“I've developed a strong love for music since I was very little. My daddy has a sound system and he's always playing different genres of music which is something I enjoy very much. This is one of things that has inspired me to become a recording artiste,” said Lil Kish.

“I started out singing other people's songs at first, but with the help of my parents, I eventually began writing my own songs. My family is very supportive of my career,” she continued.

Lil Kish is getting ready to release her debut single, Corona, which looks at how the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of children.

“This virus is making life difficult for everyone. We can't go to school like we'd normally do, everything is online. It has made things very hard because some parents can't afford to buy tablets or computers and some people don't have Internet. It's creating a lot of confusion, it's very stressful. We can't even see our friends because we're not at school,” she said.

Corona, co-produced by King Kish and Ralston Barrett, will be released on the King Kish label in the second week of December.

Lil Kish (given name Tajana Gardner) hails from Mandeville, Manchester. She is a student of Ardenne Preparatory School in Kingston.