Lil Kish makes her 'novel' debut

Manchester - based , fledgling singjay Lil Kish is looking forward to a successful career in the music business.

“I'm very passionate about music, and I believe that I have the talent to make it big in the music biz. I know that it's not going to be easy, but I have a very good team,” she said.

A student at Ardenne Preparatory Mandeville, she is currently enjoying much attention with her debut single titled Corona.

“My song is getting a lot of airplay, locally and abroad. Everywhere I go people keep telling me that they love my song. All my friends and my family members are very excited about it. I'm pleased that my first release is making such a big impact,” said Lil Kish.

The song was released two weeks ago on the King Kish Records label.

Although Lil Kish is happy about the progress of her career, she's not about to let it get to her head.

“I am getting attention with my music, but I cannot afford to lose focus and get carried away. I'm still a student and I have to focus on my schoolwork. I am going to take the PEP [Primary Exit Profile] exams this month. Right now, I'm studying very hard. My parents and I are very serious about my education, they have taught me how to manage my time and prioritise wisely. So I know how to juggle my time between school and music,” she said.

Lil Kish plans to release her debut EP this summer, but before she does that she plans to release more singles.