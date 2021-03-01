Lil Tjay doing album in JA

AMERICAN rapper Lil Tjay, 18, is currently working on his sophomore album at Geejam studio in Portland. He has been in the island since early last week.

He shared a post with Shenseea performing what could be a collaboration between them on Instagram on Saturday. In one of his Instagram stories, Lil Tjay was seen taking off in a helicopter to a north coast location. He later displayed various Jamaican dishes including curried goat, while commenting about the island's many dishes.

Several efforts by the Jamaica Observer to speak with the chart-topping rapper were unsuccessful.

Lil Tjay currently has the number one song on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart with Calling My Phone featuring 6lack. The song also debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and number two in the United Kingdom. It was released on February 12.

Born in the Bronx, Lil Tjay (given name Tione Jayden Merritt) began releasing music on SoundCloud at age 16. He spent a year in prison on robbery charges before being released in early 2018.

He signed with Columbia Records on the strength of Brothers, which racked up impressive numbers on streaming platforms. He later released the EP titled FN, whose title track shot to number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Tjay was also featured on rapper Polo G's Pop Out single, which raced to number eleven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His debut album True 2 Myself, which featured collaborations with the likes of Lil Wayne, Lil Durk and Lil Baby, was released on October 11, 2019. It reached number five on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It has been certified platinum for one million in sales in America, gold in Canada and silver in the United Kingdom.