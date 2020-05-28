Lila Iké's ExPerience pays dividends

Singer Lila Iké has the top-selling reggae set in the United States this week with The ExPerience . RCA Records released the seven-track EP on May 15.

It features the songs: Solitude, Thy Will, Stars Align, Where I'm Coming From, I Spy, Forget Me, and Second Chance.

With 454 digital copies sold in its first week, The ExPerience debuts top of the Current Reggae Albums Chart. The sales-driven tally is only available through subscription to Nielsen Music, which tracks sales of albums and singles in the United States.

Lila Iké is the first Jamaican female act to top this chart since Spice in 2018 with her mixtape, Captured. Others who went number one are Etana, Queen Ifrica, Patra, and Diana King.

The ExPerience replaces World on Fire by Stick Figure from pole position. The American band falls to number two with 207 while Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starzz rises to number three.

Former chart-topper and Grammy-nominated Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse is up from number eight to four. To date, it has sold 4,445 copies.

Loyalty by Morgan Heritage peaked at number three in August last year. This week, it moves from number 22 to five, selling another 81 copies for total sales of 624.

Royal Soldier by Jah Cure was number one in September 2019. It moves up 14 places to number six, after selling an additional 73 copies. Its total stands at 1,716.

Timeless by Marcia Griffiths peaked at number two last June. The album sold 71 additional copies to re-enter the chart at number seven, with a sales tally at 961.

VP Records' Strictly The Best Vol 60 also re-enters the chart at number eight, having peaked at number three last December, while Ways of The World by The Movement slips to number nine.

Strictly The Best Vol 59 is at number 10, while Ohio-based hip hop/reggae outfit Shrub enters at number 14 with Back to Earth. It sold 43 copies.

Therapeutic, the 16-track album by Portland-based deejay Di Truth debuts at number 15. Released by Stubban Gad Musik/Zyhadon Productions, the album sold 36 copies.

Over on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart, Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R. spends a second week at the top. On the R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart, it climbed from number 11 to six, but slides from number 19 to 28 on the Rhythmic Songs table.

On the Hot R&B Songs Chart, Slow Down inches from number 12 to 11, while on the Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop list, it holds firm at number 26.