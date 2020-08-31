Lioneye begins the 'Journey'

SINGJAY Lioneye says now is the time artistes should concentrate on releasing conscious music to give people hope during this period when there is a spike in COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

“I believe this nation need a spirit of hope; something to make them feel there is a great future ahead of them instead of despair. We are all on a journey today and we don't want people to keep telling us we cannot overcome COVID-19,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

More than 2,000 Jamaicans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while 19 deaths have been reported. Last Thursday, the University Hospital of the West Indies sounded the alarm that its COVID-19 ward was filled to capacity and alternate arrangements are being made for additional patients.

Lionye is currently promoting his debut single, Journey, recorded two months ago on the Illicit Music label. The song has an accompanying music video.

“I'm imploring everyone to make their journey, one which leads them to success,” he said.

Lioneye, whose given name is Radcliffe Henry, was born in Hughenden, Kingston, and attended Meadowbrook High School.

Lionye says artistes have a responsibility to create a meaningful impact onsociety.

“The artiste is the one who has the power to control what is being promoted out there as music. I don't expect sex and violence songs will stop overnight. But, it is for the artiste to think about how he can create a meaningful impact on society. The artiste must also recognise that he is not only catering for adults but the tender in age,” he added.

His other singles Sometimes and Memories are slated for release later this year.