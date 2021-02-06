Lionye keeping a step ahead
Rastafarian singjay Lionye is expecting his big breakthrough with the recent release of a 12-track project titled Step Wise .
“We actually started in studio in November and had hoped to release in December, but as you know, COVID restriction drove people away and with a fresh year comes the opportunity to open with a bang,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Released on January 30, the set bears production credits of JJ Wizzle, Illicit Music, Script and C1M Music.
Its tracklisting includes Stepping, Wow, Simple, Tell Dem, Nah Give Up, Hide Away, Sometimes, Journey, Night Life, Make You Mine, Mothers Love, and Words for All.
“Apart from expressing myself on a number of social issues, the dubtape is to introduce myself to the populous, meaning those fans who would have gone to regular parties and dancehall sessions and are restricted to do so... So far, I am getting a good feedback. The people out there are seeing a natural side of Lionye which is brave, strong and determine,” he said.
Lionye, given name Radcliffe Henry, was born in the Hughenden community of Kingston. He is a Meadowbrook High school graduate. His debut single, The Journey, was released nearly a year ago on the C1M imprint with its accompanying music video.
The singjay is now working on an EP which should be released by mid-year.
