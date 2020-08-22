Liquid shares Point of View

ZJ Liquid is ecstatic about the buzz around his new EP, Point of View , slated for a October 2 release.

“The EP will be officially released the day before my birthday on October 3. It's a project with all new songs, with plenty of big name collaborations. I am working with producers such as Seanizzle and Dane Ray. I produced three of the tracks myself, I-Octane produced a track,” ZJ Liquid told the Jamaica Observer. “This EP is a great body of work that dancehall lovers will enjoy, and it will feature collabs with Beenie Man, Dane Ray, Dean Fraser, and K Coneil.”

Initially planned for an August release, however, its date was pushed back to accomodate a few more collaborations.

According to the producer, Point of View is an unapologetic take on what 21st-century music represents while redefining the dancehall space.

“Well, the title of the EP means it's just my music from my view, my vibes...I am doing higher quality, higher level and different vibes of music but still representing for the females. I have grown and I am more experienced to a wider variety of music right now, so this will be reflected on the EP,” the disc jockey, whose real name is Michael Brissett, explained.

In the meantime, he released a new video for a single called Born With It, produced by Big Laugh Productions. It is available on all major download platforms.

“The buzz is great, crazy; people are sharing the video on IG, and TikTok. It's a great look. It's definitely for the females. The video has over 20 female dancers, and the ladies can get groovy with it whether at home, at the club, at the gym or even in their cars,” said ZJ Liquid.

ZJ Liquid got into music by 'spinning' on hometown sound systems, first as a DJ at Pier One (in Montego Bay) alongside Jason Russell on a sound system called In Excess.

He got his first break in radio when he joined Hot 102 FM as DJ Lippo from 1999–2000. In 2002, he joined ZIP FM.

He founded H2O Records in 2004 and became a producer and has worked with acts including Kranium and Tifa.

In 2018, he released his first EP titled MoBay Son on the H2O Records/Johnny Wonder 21st imprints.