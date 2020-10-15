Liquid finds gold in Canada

Can't Believe by singjay Kranium was earlier this week was certified gold in Canada for sales of more than 40,000 copies. The song, produced by ZJ Liquid, also features Nigerian singer WizKid and American rapper Ty Dolla Sign.

“This success signifies that I'm doing something good and the work is connecting with people worldwide. This is a great accomplishment for me as a producer,” ZJ Liquid told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

This is the second gold certification in one year for Kranium, following Nobody Has to Know in October. That song, released in 2013, went gold in Canada and the United States.

“I always wanted to work with Kranium but I just couldn't find the right rhythm for him to record on. I took a rhythm that Jammy 'Jam2' James had created and I sent it to Kranium and he did the song,” said DJ Liquid. “From the executives at Atlantic Records heard the song, they expressed an interest in it. Kranium linked Ty Dolla Sign and WizKid because they are all label-mates. From I gave Kranium that rhythm, I knew it was going to be a hit.”

Despite getting significant airplay in the US, Can't Believe failed to chart there.

ZJ Liquid, whose given name is Michael Brissett, is from Montego Bay. He started as a radio disc jockey and dancehall artiste, then got into music production in 2003. Among his hit rhythm projects are Good Book, French Vanilla, Man Fi Dead, 12 Gauge and Fix Up.

Girls Gone Wild by Assassin, Crazy Hype (Elephant Man), Too Much Gun (Busy Signal) and Good Book (Demarco) are some of the hit songs he has produced.

Two years ago, he released the EP, Mobay Son. Last Friday, his debut album Point A View was released; it contains 14 tracks, four of which he produced.

“My debut album is showcasing me, Liquid, on a different level. It's a project that I have been working on since the release of my last EP,” said ZJ Liquid.

Point a View is distributed by JWonder 21 Music. It features collaborations with Ishawna, Kemar Highcon, Beenie Man, Dane Ray, I-Octane, Konshens, Vershon, K-Coneil, and Verse Simmonds.

Christopher Birch, Seanizzle, Damage Music, K Flow and Luigi Society are among the producers who worked on Point A View.