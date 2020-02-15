Lit set to blaze
For the third staging of Lit: Same Flame Chick Flick, the promoters are pulling out all the stops for a memorable event.
“For the third staging we decided to switch things up a little by adding a spicy feminine touch to the theme. This is in no way to lessen the heat from the Same Flame theme, but to instead make it clear that the ladies should be carrying that spicy flame to the event,” said BONZ Entertainment's Akeem Hines.
Lit: Same Flame Chick Flick is scheduled for next Saturday, February 22, at the Park Boulevard Car Park (roof top) in New Kingston.
Among the disc jocks and selectors billed to provide the musical juggling are the in-demand Laing D, Chromatic, Kashmatic and DJ Spinn.
Lit Same Flame is the flagship event for BONZ Entertainment, an events team that began in 2018 under the partnership of Hines, Odean Bernard, Okeen Branford and Zayne Hull. The partnership has seen the successful staging of two events so far. The overwhelming support from the patrons comprise mostly university students and young professionals.
Said Hines, “The event will feature a unique vibe that is native to the core of the Lit crowd on the roof, and will see some of the island's most talented disc jockeys. Our VIP package is also something for our prospective patrons to look forward to since, for only $3500, they can enjoy the luxury of a hassle-free bar and entry, personal waitresses and security personnel, top floor VIP parking and food, which will also be provided in their VIP section,” said Hines.
