Lit was blazing

The principals of BONZ Entertainment, promoters of Lit: Same Flame Chick Flick are to be commended for another successful staging of the series, which took place last Saturday.

Held at the Park Boulevard Car Park (rooftop) in New Kingston, the event attracted a large turnout of patrons.

Zayne Hull, co-founder of BONZ Entertainment, was upbeat about the event.

“We had an exceptional turnout with more than 1,200 patrons. This was our third staging and we are impressed and happy that we were able to pull it off,” said Hull.

The other members of BONZ Entertainment are Darren Rattray, Akeem Hines, Odean Bernard, Monique Grant, Okeen Blanford, Adrian Samuda and Ricardo Horridge.

Said Hull, “For me, this event was different. The party started on a high and that vibe was kept straight throughout the event. This is something that we see lacking with events and we truly are pleased to give our patrons that constant high- energy experience.”

He added, “Furthermore, we also provided live entertainment for our patrons as they were greeted while entering the event by a skilful display by our fire-breather, and this complemented the Lit theme of the party.”

DJ Spinn, Heavy D Chromatic, Laing D the Girls DJ, Kashmatic and DJ Romzii Nova kept patrons entertained with dancehall, soca, reggae, hip-hop, afrobeat and trap.

The next staging of Lit is scheduled for later this year.